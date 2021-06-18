Listen: Frankie Beetlestone - 'TIL 4'

19-year-old Frankie Beetlestone established himself as an exciting Sheffield-based up and coming indie-popper with debut single ‘Sober Again’, and has today followed it up with new track ‘TIL ‘4’.

This latest effort narrates the experience of rediscovering the spark in a relationship before it crumbles away, and does so to a label-defying instrumental backing. Haunting, echoed vocals flow over rattling beats and dejected jazz tones.

In an arena that is losing sight of genre boundaries, Beetlestone steps up as an exciting young artist exploring the high and lows of adolescence in an innovative way and taking full ownership of his projects by controlling the reigns of writing, performing and producing as a singular entity.

On ‘TIL ‘4’s thematic inspiration specifically, Frankie says “'I suppose TIL’4 is really about a long distance relationship. It’s about holding on until you think you can’t take it anymore, and then being completely thrown back into the deep end when you see the person again. It’s like no matter how stubborn you are with each other, you meet up and something clicks... I think you get that when you’ve been with someone for a long time.'”

Tune in now.

Words: Finlay Holden

- - -