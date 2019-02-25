Listen: Foals - 'Sunday'

Foals have shared their triumphant new song 'Sunday' - tune in now.

The band will release two full studio albums in 2019, alongside a full nationwide UK tour.

Album No. 1 drops on March 8th, with Foals ready to share ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1’.

Album highlight 'Sunday' is online now, and it finds the Oxford band moving into fluid, freeform territory, abandoning linear songwriting for something amorphous.

It comes together magnificently at the end, however, with a brooding, yearning vocal suddenly switching into something euphoric.

Ending in a propulsive, percussive-fuelled work out, it sparks and seethes with a desperate lung towards life.

Tune in now.

Catch Foals at the following shows:

March

4 Manchester Gorilla

5 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

7 London EartH

Photo Credit: Alex Knowles

