Listen: Foals - 'Into The Surf'

Foals have shared their new single 'Into The Surf' - tune in now.

It's been a helter skelter week for the band - nominated for the Hyundai Mercury Prize, they drafted in Maccabees' Felix White as a replacement following Yannis Philippakis' knife injury.

Losing out to Dave's debut album, Foals are now completely focussed on their second LP of the year.

‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ lands on October 18th, with the band pitching this towards their heavier, guitar-led instincts.

New single 'Into The Surf' is mainly stripped of electronics, with its icy, shimmering effects-pitched surface set against an evocative vocal from Yannis.

Tune in now.

'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2' is out on October 18th. Tracklisting:

1. Red Desert

2. The Runner

3. Wash Off

4. Black Bull

5. Like Lightning

6. Dreaming Of

7. Exacerbate

8. Ikaria

9. 10,000 Ft.

10. Into the Surf

11. Neptune

