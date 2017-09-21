Listen: Florence + The Machine Cover Fleetwood Mac

Florence + The Machine have recorded a deft cover of Fleetwood Mac's classic 'Silver Springs'.

Florence Welch popped past Sirius XM's The Spectrum to record a full live session, laying down versions of new single 'Hunger' and 2009's 'Cosmic Love'.

Deciding to try out a cover, Florence + The Machine treated onlookers at SiriusXM Studios to a version of a Fleetwood Mac favourite.

'Silver Springs' is a prime Fleetwood Mac number, recorded for their phenomenally successful 'Rumours' LP but eventually released as a B-side.

Given a sparse, stripped down treatment, Florence Welch finds renewed emotion in the song, with her bold, ebullient vocal ringing out over the arrangement.

Tune in below.

