Listen: Fifi Rong - 'Dream On'

London based artist Fifi Rong returns with new single 'Dream On'.

Born in Beijing, Fifi's work is a blend of her Chinese heritage, allowing to intermingle with new tech possibilities, and an internationalist outlook.

Beatific songwriting that taps into the unconscious, her work retains a subtle sense of mystery, aligned to some deeply sonorous qualities.

Maintaining her creativity through the Yi Jing 意境 Live Performance series, Fifi Rong returns with a new single.

'Dream On' is - in spite of its name - a moment of directness, with Fifi channelling "direct and emotionally brutal" lyricism.

The inherent beauty of her work remains, however, with Fifi Rong commenting:

"The purity of love to me, usually happens in a dream and expires in the morning sun, unless I capture these dreams into my songs. My lyrics are subtle and subliminal but ‘Dream On’ has the most direct and emotionally brutal words. My kind of ‘direct’, though, still multi-layered metaphors."

"Like every song on this album, I have just finished a Chinese version of this song too. Being able to glide through musical elements and deliveries between the two languages and cultures really allow me to fully express what I want to say with my work."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dylan Chubb