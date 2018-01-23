Listen: Fickle Friends Share 'Broken Sleep' EP

Fickle Friends have shared their new EP 'Broken Sleep' in full.

The band's debut album is still a regular blast on the Clash stereo, but they've immediately started to focus on their next step.

Newly independent, the south coast group's new EP 'Broken Sleep' emerged a few moments ago on their own Palmeira Music imprint.

A three-part blast of new material, it's led by new cut 'San Francisco', a song that owes a debt to their time on the West Coast.

Fickle Friends explain: "We went to play our first show in San Fran and had the best day/night there. I thought it would be cool to do another song in a similar Say No More theme and talk about escapism in a narrative. This song is about getting out of a toxic relationship and starting a new life in an exciting city - sometimes it’s really fun to just write from imagination and not personal experience."

