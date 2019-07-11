Listen: Ferris & Sylvester - 'Everyone Is Home'

Hope is the most important currency of all.

Every Friday night, Ferris & Sylvester welcome in the weekend with a special performance, broadcasting live on their social platforms.

All proceeds go to Music Venue Trust, and they want to give fans something to cling to, a sense that everything will be alright.

Writing continuously during this lockdown period, the pair have added something different, a further sense of nuance, to their work.

Maturing as musicians in real time, these experiences fuel new single 'Everyone Is Home', the duo's very own isolation anthem.

Out shortly, you can live to this folk-hewn slice of Americana indebted musicality up front on Clash.

Ferris & Sylvester comment...

“This is a song about hope. We’ve been writing constantly during lockdown and we felt we needed to get this song out to people. We produced the track in our home studio and asked some amazing musicians to record remotely for us, which makes the project feel very unique to the situation.”

“We recorded the last few lines of the track outside, and despite the isolation, you can hear the birds singing and the world around us. We hope this will bring comfort to those still separated from loved ones and show that we are all together in this.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Daniel Alexander Harris

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.