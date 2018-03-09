Listen: Feel Freeze - 'Feathers & Scars'

Danish duo Feel Freeze use pop music as a means to explore identity.

Opening up questions about gender and sexuality, their pop hymns speak about existing on the fringes, seeking empowerment in the depth of their emotions.

A series of one off releases have sparkled online, capturing an audience who want something different, something extra.

The pair excel on new album 'Feathers & Scars', with the title suggesting that innate link between beauty and pain.

Shrouded in mystery, each song is like a puzzle waiting to be solved, somewhere between synth pop jewellery and an Escher diagram.

Something to savour, each listen to 'Feathers & Scars' seems to reveal more. Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Ruben Lisboa

