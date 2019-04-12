Listen: Falle Nioke & Ghost Culture - 'Loneliness'

West African musician Falle Nioke and British producer Ghost Culture combine on new release 'Loneliness'.

Falle Nioke came to the UK three years ago, a musician with a deep sense of heritage but also an incredible sense of daring, with a grasp of the depth of possibilities creativity can bring.

Ghost Culture came into his orbit, and the pair seem able to interact on a profound level, with the results arriving this summer.

A full EP lands on PRAH Recordings next month, and the twisting, turning shapes of 'Loneliness' detail what to expect.

Deft electronics intertwined with Falle's West African heritage, it balances their vastly different disciplines while creating something more than the sum of its parts.

“I wrote this song because I have felt loneliness," states Falle Nioke. "It’s about a man whose wife leaves the village to go to the big city to see family. Since experiencing city life she can’t face returning to the quiet village. He can’t sleep and any footsteps he hears he is looking for her. Yet when he goes to the door, all he sees is the moon and the stars."

"So sad standing alone in the dark. I need you like the plants need the rain. Loneliness is a sickness, walking as two is the medicine."

Photo Credit: Charlotte Player

