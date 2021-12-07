Listen: Falle Nioke + Ghost Culture - 'Leywole'

Falle Nioke and Ghost Culture combine on new song 'Leywole'.

Falle Nioke is proving to be something of an expert in collaboration, and he follows his excellent work alongside sir Was.

New EP 'Badiare' is out on November 5th via PRAH Recordings, and it finds Falle working alongside Ghost Culture.

The two have worked together previously - they both live in Margate, after all - and the EP is led by a brand new single.

'Leywole' literally means "whatever" in Coniagui, and the multi-lingual Falle Nioke blends his heritage with Ghost Culture's groundbreaking electronics.

"I was inspired just by watching men and women in the street, in particular an interaction between a strong woman rejecting an approach from a bold man," he explains. "'How can this man have the audacity to talk to me?!" she says and asks him questions like 'and you are the son of who?!'"

Catchy yet left-field, 'Leywole' is the perfect intro to this intriguing new project.

Tune in now.

- - -