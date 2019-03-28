Listen: Ezra Collective Pair Up With Loyle Carner

London jazz titans Ezra Collective partner with Loyle Carner on their electrifying new single 'What Am I To Do?' - tune in now.

The band were one of the breakout performers at SXSW, with their sets shutting down Austin, Texas whenever they decided to set up.

New album 'You Can't Steal My Joy' lands on April 26th, and it features a very select batch of guests.

Jorja Smith stars on 'Reason In Disguise', with Loyle Carner stepping up to the plate for the group's new single.

'What Am I To Do?' matches pared back but emphatically creative jazz improvisation to Loyle's impeccable flow, words tumbling out of his mic.

It's a neat pairing, with the jazz influence clear on Loyle Carner's Mercury nominated debut album 'Yesterday Is Gone'.

A finely balanced collaboration, you can check out 'What Am I To Do?' below.

'You Can’t Steal My Joy' will be released on April 26th.

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst

