Listen: Exploded View - 'Sleepers'

International project Exploded View have shared new single 'Sleepers'.

The Berlin-Mexico leyline that connects the three members of Exploded View has been working overtime of late, feeding information for their new album.

Out on September 28th via Sacred Bones, 'Obey' matches dubbed out low end explorations to fragmented psychedelic tendencies.

Here's an introductory message...

"Break free and fly above the clouds outside the lines that we were told were good for us. Free yourself from your own prison. Remove the shackles of fear to find that the unknown is not so scary and can be full of precious discoveries (sometimes only possible during sleep). A constant trip comes to an abrupt and unresolved ending with the collapse and eerie shriek of the Arp Solina.”

New cut 'Sleepers' is online now, with the dark, broken down electronics set against echo chamber excursions.

Music that seems to ask questions both of its makers and its audience, you can check out 'Sleepers' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.