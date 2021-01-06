Listen: ERA C Share New Album 'DELIRIA'

Electronic duo ERA C have shared their new album 'Deliria' in full.

The pair are based in Berlin, a project that unites Mirza Ramic - who also works in Arms and Sleepers - alongside Sofia Insua of Easy Easy.

Down tempo production styles interlocking with sub-zero electronics, ERA C have a cinematic sweep to their music.

New album 'DELIRIA' takes ERA C one step forwards, with the project aiming to explore "distance and its sneaky way of censoring the heart, preventing it from feeling..."

Sofia explains: "I wrote the tracks during various transitional periods in my life, so I was going through change - adapting, looking for the next steps, and finding ways for love to survive. Some of the most defining lyrics on the record popped up in my head while walking busy streets, while travelling, while in motion. I was discovering myself geographically and through the songs that ended being 'DELIRIA'."

Photo Credit: Johannes Kremer

