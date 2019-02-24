Listen: Emotional Oranges - 'Corners Of My Mind'

Los Angeles duo Emotional Oranges have shared their gorgeous new song 'Corners Of My Mind'.

The pair have defined an instantly recognisable sound across only a handful of cuts, matching gossamer R&B to some soothing left field elements.

New single 'Corners Of My Mind' draws on real life experiences, with Emotional Oranges being struck by the intensity of a friend's break up, and the impact it had.

Opening with those slender guitar lines, the sparse percussive track offers little more than finger clicks and soothing effects, before giving way to spectral harmonies.

Opaque R&B with some gorgeous pop moments, Emotional Oranges intermingle these with ambient elements, rushing past like lights on a highway.

Emotional Oranges explain: “We watched a close friend go through an awful heartbreak recently. This song was birthed by us attempting to reflect on how we would have reacted had it happened to us. The irony is as he was losing love, one of us was finding new love. It made the whole process of writing it all quite painful.”

Tune in now.

