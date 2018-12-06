Listen: Emmit Fenn - 'Pouring Rain' (ft. Vic Mensa)

Emmit Fenn seems to have that golden touch.

Across a string of single and EP releases he has scorched up the Spotify trending charts, with his poised electronics reaching a worldwide audience.

Indie songcraft with some gorgeous sonics, his work has ratcheted up countless million streams and caught the attention of some big names.

Vic Mensa is said to be a fan, and hit up the musician recently, asking him if he wanted to collaborate.

As it happens, Emmit was already working on new material, and sent across a demo, sparking a continuing conversation.

Soulful electronics meets some introspective bars from Vic Mensa, it's an intriguing mixture, one that has startled fans.

Emmit explains: “The song to me, and why I originally wrote it in the first place was just this realization that we don’t have to face problems in our life alone. There are so many outlets for support that we can forget about and it's important to realize that we're much stronger when we face them together.”

Tune in now.

