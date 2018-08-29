Listen: Eminem Drops New Album 'Kamikaze'

Eminem has dropped surprise new album 'Kamikaze' - tune in now.

The rapper placed the record on streaming services a few hours ago, a completely unannounced full length from the Detroit MC.

Featuring thirteen tracks there's a few quick takeaways, including two spots from Jessie Reyez, Joyner Lucas' appearance on 'Lucky You', and Royce Da 5’9 popping up on 'Not Alike'.

Ending with 'Venom' - taken from the motion picture - it also includes two skits, the first of which features Paul Rosenberg.

We're still absorbing this surprise drop and a full feature on the album is forthcoming - but first, listen to 'Kamikaze' below.

For tickets to the latest Eminem shows click HERE.

