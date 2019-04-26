Listen: Emily Burns Shares 'PDA' EP

Astute pop voice Emily Burns has shared her bold new EP 'PDA'.

The alt-pop riser has been teasing the release for weeks, sharing new tracks 'Too Cool' and 'Damn Good Liar'.

Crisp, exuberant bops that cut a little bit deeper, Emily has now shared her new EP in full.

The four tracker also boasts 'PDA' and 'Ahead Of Yourself', and it matches her swift lyrical touch to melodies that imprint themselves on your DNA.

Of bold lead single 'Too Cool' she offers: "You know when you're with someone who is just too calm and collected about everything? They just agree with you constantly, even when you're wrong. They are so wonderful in every way that it's actually infuriating. That's what I wrote 'Too Cool' about.”

Check out the EP now.