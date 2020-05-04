Listen: Emily Burns - 'Press Pause'

Emily Burns shared a new pop anthem, ‘Press Pause.’

The energizing track is filled with synth-pop vocals and woozy bassline, layered with electronic tunes, making it deliciously addictive.

The lyric video adds an e-girl and punk element to the tune, with glitches, simple fonts, and pink, black, and white colour scheme.

The video plays on the fact that Burns wrote the track as a personal protest against information overloading and was exhausted from opinionated Internet culture.

The single comes after releasing a similar pop anthem, ‘Terrified,’ just a month ago. Burns plays on her vulnerabilities to create relatable, honest lyrics that are backed by funky and electric basslines.

Emily Burns is pumping out new music, never catching a break. At the end of 2019, she was touring with James Arthur and was supposed to headline her own tour in the UK this month - but that’s been rescheduled to October.

Releasing new music isn’t enough to keep her busy. She performs daily on Instagram live at 6:30 BST, where she covers songs suggested by fans and hosts a Q&A, and also hosts a Zoom series to meetup with viewers to discuss their complicated and unnerving emotions during these unprecedented times.

Tune in and stream ‘Press Pause’ now.

Words: Caroline Edwards

