Listen: Elephants And Stars - 'On The Table'

Elephants & Stars have shared their new single 'On The Table' in full.

The Canadian six-piece punch hard, with the intricate interplay of their guitar-led musicality steering them into some unexpected places.

Take new single 'On The Table'. The diverse array of influences pouring into their work surge into that potent vocal, masking lyric with real-life darkness.

Inspired by an actual crime spree, 'On The Table' is about facing up to your moral debts, a dichotomy that comes apparent as the song progresses.

“The lyrics were inspired by a true crime documentary about a senseless, drug-fuelled murder in small town USA,” say the band.

“The film ends with the convicted killer addressing those who are witnessing his execution as the film pans over the boxes of evidence from the trial. The juxtaposition of the tables on tables of boxes and bags with the condemned man also strapped down for his final address became the lyrical theme.”

