Listen: Ela Minus Remixes For Those I Love

Ela Minus has stepped in to remix For Those I Love's 'You Stayed / To Live'.

The Irish artist's debut album matches club influences to spoken word revelations, a deeply personal project that touched on grief, mental health, and working class identity.

Album standout 'You Stayed / To Live' has now been given the remix treatment, with Ela Minus applying a tech-heavy edge.

Building on the song's natural atmosphere, this new version taps into the physical city of the club experience while retaining For Those I Love's emotional impact.

The Irish songwriter comments: "Ela’s work has fascinated me with the texture and atmosphere imbued in each crevice and sound. Hearing that same delicacy, alongside a determined venom in this remix was a true gift. It’s beautifully intoxicating, and I’m so proud to have played a part in this piece of art."

Ela Minus adds: "For Those I Love means a lot to me. Each track on his album arrived when I needed it the most. I'm a huge fan of him and his work and so I'm so grateful he asked me to do this, this is my favourite remix I've ever made. I want it to feel like it's 3am and you are dancing while waiting for your friend at coat check."

Tune in now.

- - -