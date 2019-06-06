Listen: Egyptian Blue - 'Contain It'

Rising south coast outfit Egyptian Blue have shared their new single 'Contain It' - tune in now.

The band formed while studying in Colchester, but it took a move to Brighton - and its nexus of DIY communities - for Egyptian Blue to truly come into focus.

Debut EP ‘Collateral Damage’ arrives on June 21st, ushered out into the world by key tastemaker imprint Yala! Records.

A four-part collection, it's seemingly inspired by “the bitter end of the evening where people say something interesting. Or when someone says something that triggers negative thoughts in your head.”

New single 'Contain It' leads the way, a phenomenal blast of post-punk energy that nods towards everyone from Preoccupations to Gang Of Four.

Part of a new wave of groups from Brighton - we're thinking Squid, and the Cannibal Hymns crew - Egyptian Blue are offering something very intriguing indeed.

Tune in now.

Catch Egyptian Blue at London's Servants Jazz Quarters on October 23rd.

