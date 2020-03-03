Listen: Ego Ella May - 'How Long 'Til We're Home'

London vocalist Ego Ella May has shared her fantastic new single 'How Long 'Til We're Home'.

The singer's debut album 'Honey For Wounds' is out this Spring, with Ego Ella May arranging a one off London show.

Set to play Courtyard Theatre on May 20th, news of the show is accompanied by something new from the vocalist.

Jazz-leaning neo-soul from an illustrious talent, 'How Long 'Til We're Home' finds the rising force exploring aspects of her identity.

Brought up in London to Nigerian parents, the song muses on where she truly lies in the world, with Ego Ella May commenting...

“The song is about feeling lost about your place in the world, it's about longing for somewhere that FEELS like home… I wondered where is home anyway? Too African for Britain, too British for Africa”.

Tune in now.

Related: Next Wave - Ego Ella May

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.