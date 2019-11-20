Listen: Ego Ella May - 'Girls Don't Always Sing About Boys'

Ego Ella May has shared her gorgeous new single 'Girls Don’t Always Sing About Boys'.

It's been a highly creative 12 months for the songwriter, who compiled those early releases on her superb 'So Far' release.

Constantly moving ahead, Ego Ella May stepped into the studio with Eun, deciding to channel her soulful side.

Out now, 'Girls Don’t Always Sing About Boys' is a low-key, pared back neo-soul bumper.

It's all viewed through that UK lens, of course, with Ego Ella May's stunning voice managing to seem so poised, so controlled.

Placing an jazz element on her work, it's another triumph from a vital voice - tune in now.

