Listen: Dylan Joshua - 'Hologram' EP

Canadian multi-hyphenate Dylan Joshua has shared his new 'Hologram' EP in full.

The songwriter is devoutly independent, recently launching his own label, brand, and company Alternate.

'Hologram' sits on this platform, and it's a deeply conceptual work, one that draws on a real life breakdown.

Draped in sci-fi themes, it matches his melodious rap flow to chilled out hip-hop beats - reminiscent of Clams Casino, but given a sharply redefined overhaul.

A genre bending world that thrives on free-thinking, the EP is out now. He explains:

“Living in the modern era has its ups and downs. As connected as you are to people, somehow it’s so much easier to feel completely alone.”

“Loneliness during times of stress or uncertainty can be hard. It felt as if all the people I thought were there for me, weren’t actually there. Making me question a lot of things. At the time this project was created, I was having a personal breakdown. It felt like I wasn’t really present. Nobody I thought I could count on showed up. It’s like my reality was all an illusion. It’s like everything was just a hologram.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.