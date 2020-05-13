Listen: Dust In The Sunlight - 'Winter Monday'

Dust In The Sunlight met by chance, two musicians attending the same recording session.

Somehow, it all clicked - by the end of the day, the project had essentially been formed, with two voices intermingling as one.

The band's debut EP lands on June 5th, four songs that bring their mutual influences into harmony.

A pair of musicians working in tandem, they explain: "We want these songs to tell a story, and for anyone who listens to them to be able to connect with that. Whether you’re imagining driving home late at night under the cover of streetlights or wandering through the streets of your old home town - they exist to take you somewhere. We’re so happy to finally share them with the world and can’t wait for what’s yet to come."

We're able to air new song 'Winter Monday', and it's a refreshing ode to country life, contrasting this with the passing of time.

The duo comment: "Both of us grew up in rural towns but now live in London. 'Winter Monday' is about going back home to visit and realising how much those places can change in a short space of time - shops closing, houses being built or demolished, people moving in and out. The song is an ode to the memories of those places, and how they’ve shaped us into who we are today."

Tune in now.