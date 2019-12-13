Listen: Dreamer Boy - 'Puppy Dog'

Nashville based riser Dreamer Boy has shared new single 'Puppy Dog' - tune in now.

The much-tipped Nashville based troubadour has a knack for producing ultra-dreamy DIY pop hits, and recently supported Clairo at a flurry of packed out UK shows.

New single 'Puppy Dog' lands at exactly the right time, this sighing R&B hymnal with a neat Prince style choppy guitar breakdown.

Reminiscent of Rex Orange County in its blissful naivety, it matches sparkling sheen to some astute lyricism.

“’Puppy Dog’ is a song we wrote almost a year and a half ago. We’re finishing up the new album as we speak, but I wanted to build a little world around this song and let it stand on its own,” he says.

“It’s light hearted but still sincere. It’s hoping that person you’re into finally sees you as more than a friend. I also just wanted to have fun and dance at the shows with this one.”

Tune in now.

