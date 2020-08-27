Listen: Dreamer Boy - 'Easier Said Than Done'

Dreamer Boy returns with new single 'Easier Said Than Done'.

The Nashville riser will release his new album on April 22nd, a date chosen for its duel-role as Earth Day.

An artist who is implicitly forged by his environment, Dreamer Boy's new single writes another page in his current chapter.

Sonically, 'Easier Said Than Done' leans on an 80s digi-pop palette, moulding this into a sophisiticated new realm.

Out now, it speaks of seeking out the comfort of loved ones during tough tones, an apt theme during this lockdown winter.

He comments: “I wrote it when I was at a low point and the song represents the voice of a friend who is helping you through a hard time. We have to lean on one another in this life and remind each other who we are and what matters. I needed to be reminded I couldn’t hold the weight on my own shoulders, and that having friends to help bear our burdens is a beautiful part of life.”

“With the video,” he adds, “I simply wanted to put some of my friends on camera, highlight the people who have made me feel lighter this past year. Once we realize we are not alone, we are free to run, and I hope everyone has that encouragement in their life. Sometimes getting out of the rut is as simple as taking one step. When you don’t know where to begin, begin anywhere."

Check out the video below.

Photo Credit: Adam Alonzo

