Listen: Dream Wife - 'Temporary'

Dream Wife have shared their new single 'Temporary'.

The band's new album 'So When You Gonna...' is out on July 3rd, and it's a real step beyond their debut.

Allowing their songwriting to broaden, the group's sister punk sound has developed a potent emotional palette.

New single 'Temporary' is the perfect example of this, with Dream Wife's biting indie punk married to an empathetic lyric.

They explain:

“‘Temporary' is a song about having hope through waves of difficulties and was written for a friend who went through multiple miscarriages and is now pregnant again...”

“It’s about the heartbreak of repeatedly putting your body through the transformation and danger of pregnancy, and it's about holding space for dreams of creating new life and trying again. Miscarriages are not often in the media but as it is experienced by so many, it is important to speak.”

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://dreamwife.bandcamp.com/album/so-when-you-gonna" href="http://dreamwife.bandcamp.com/album/so-when-you-gonna">So When You Gonna... by Dream Wife</a>

'So When You Gonna...' will be released on July 3rd.

Photo Credit: Sarah Piantadosi

