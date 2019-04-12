Listen: DRAMA - 'Nine One One'

Electronic force DRAMA have shared their new single 'Nine One One' - tune in now.

The project unites two people, two artists from highly different disciplines - but this dichotomy leads to a rare degree of creative tension.

Producer Na’el Shehade moves between house, disco, and jazz, peppering the arrangements with elements of club culture.

Vocalist Via Rosa, meanwhile, has roots in R&B and pop's more adventurous wing, bringing these ideas together into a potent whole.

'Nine One One' is a case in point, with the electronic chassis pushed and pulled in different, and highly soulful, directions.

A heady, intoxicating blend, it bulges out past the barriers placed in its way to stake claims for ground of its own.

Tune in now.

DRAMA will release new album 'Dance Without Me' on February 14th. Catch them at the following shows:

January

29 Manchester Night and Day Cafe

30 London Heaven

Photo Credit: Zoe Rain

