Listen: Doomshakalaka - 'Black Balloons'

Liverpool's Doomshakalaka is a new project from a much-recognised face.

Paul Rafferty was frontman for Hot Club De Paris, who fought their way to prominence amid the Noughties indie boom with a series of superb releases.

On his 30th birthday the musician began daydreaming, forming a band named Doomshakalaka in his mind.

For some reason the idea stuck, and he began using it as a lightning rod for his creative ideas, collecting songs, and snippets of melodies.

The resulting material is a world away from the titular exhortation - half-cribbed from some in-play computer game commentary - melding jagged indie rock riffs to lyrical introversion.

It's a juxtaposition he embraces, however: “I thought it would sound like being sad at a party or maybe it would sound like being invited to a party and feeling good about not going."

New single 'Black Balloons' is out now, fusing the angular approach of Television to the glorious classicism of Big Star, say.

There's a touch of Wings era McCartney in there, too, that sense of ageing within a youth format, yet still using that language to communicate.

It's an enticing first stab, too - we look forward to move from Doomshakalaka...

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nick Duckett

