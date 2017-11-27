Listen: Dizzy - 'Backstroke'

Canada's Dizzy have shared new song 'Backstroke' ahead of their incoming debut album.

Titled 'Baby Teeth' the record drops next month, matching fizzing guitar pop melodies with incisive, often very personal lyricism.

Led by Katie Munshaw, there's a hint of summer in the Ontario quartet's lush, pointed musicality.

New cut 'Backstroke' is online now, a refreshing indie jammer for these long heatwave days.

Produced by Damian Taylor in Montreal, it's a taut, precise piece of songwriting, one you'll come back to again and again.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.