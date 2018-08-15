Listen: Disclosure - 'Moonlight'

Brotherly production duo Disclosure have shared new single 'Moonlight'.

The Reigate brothers signalled their return earlier in the summer with 'Ultimatum', placing their signature sound to the forefront.

New single 'Moonlight' offers lush melodies, the textured electronics interspersed with some coyly beautiful vocal harmonies.

Turns out the track utilises a sample from an acapella, as the brothers explain in a short statement...

"'Moonlight' was written and arranged at Guy’s house, sampling Swedish acapella group The Real Group's cover of the classic ‘When I Fall In Love’. We wanted to bring some Disclosure deep house chords and basslines to the forefront..."

Out now, you can tune in below.

