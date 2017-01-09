Listen: Death Cab For Cutie - 'I Dreamt We Spoke Again'

Few groups can raise the creative fires for their ninth studio album, but Death Cab For Cutie aren't like most groups.

New album 'Thank You for Today' arrives on August 17th (order LINK ), following sessions with previous collaborator Rich Costey.

New song 'I Dreamt We Spoke Again' is a lush, tender return, the graceful songwriting matched by the crisp, lucid performance.

It's a driving, powerful band arrangement, yet also pared down, under-stated, utilising that live energy in a new way.

