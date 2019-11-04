Listen: Death And Vanilla - 'Nothing Is Real'

Sweden's Death And Vanilla have shared new song 'Nothing Is Real' - tune in now.

The band's catalogue has built up a singular identity, a kind of retro-futurist psychedelia that dwells upon eerie and uncanny climes.

New album 'Are You A Dreamer?' will be released on May 10th, released digitally, on CD, and on two different vinyl pressings - crystal clear and a deluxe limited pink transparent wax.

New song 'Nothing Is Real' lifts its title from 'Strawberry Fields Forever', and it opens with a spooked out Joe Meek style twanging reverb guitar line.

Evolving into a curious psych-pop nugget, 'Nothing Is Real' underlines the otherworldly, almost impossible to define charm that drives Death And Vanilla.

Tune in now.

Catch Death And Vanilla at the following shows:

May

24 Totnes Sea Change Festival

26 Cardiff Psych & Noise Fest

29 Manchester Soup Kitchen

30 Lewes Westgate Chapel

31 London Shacklewell Arms

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.