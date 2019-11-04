Listen: Death And Vanilla - 'Nothing Is Real'

Sweden's Death And Vanilla have shared new song 'Nothing Is Real' - tune in now.
The band's catalogue has built up a singular identity, a kind of retro-futurist psychedelia that dwells upon eerie and uncanny climes.
New album 'Are You A Dreamer?' will be released on May 10th, released digitally, on CD, and on two different vinyl pressings - crystal clear and a deluxe limited pink transparent wax.
New song 'Nothing Is Real' lifts its title from 'Strawberry Fields Forever', and it opens with a spooked out Joe Meek style twanging reverb guitar line.
Evolving into a curious psych-pop nugget, 'Nothing Is Real' underlines the otherworldly, almost impossible to define charm that drives Death And Vanilla.
Tune in now.
Catch Death And Vanilla at the following shows:
May
24 Totnes Sea Change Festival
26 Cardiff Psych & Noise Fest
29 Manchester Soup Kitchen
30 Lewes Westgate Chapel
31 London Shacklewell Arms
