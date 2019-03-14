Listen: David Baron ft. Donna Lewis - 'Bad Bad Love'

David Baron teams with Donna Lewis on lush new single 'Bad Bad Love'.

A producer, musician, and arranger, David Baron has accrued a wealth of experience, ranging from stars like Lenny Kravitz to underground names.

Recently working with Glassnote Records artist Jade Bird, he's ready to focus once more on his own material.

Crafting immersive, dreamy pop music laced with classical influences, David Baron's work is informed by everything from Samuel Barber's Adagio to Max Richter, Zero 7, and Ólafur Arnalds.

New single 'Bad Bad Love' finds David Baron working alongside phenomenally successful vocalist Donna Lewis, resulting in something special.

Restrained but no less lush, 'Bad Bad Love' works on a cyclical format, both probing and meditative.

He explains...

“‘Bad Bad Love’ combines the angelic voice of Donna Lewis with a small string orchestra and analogue modular synthesisers. It is the mournful yearning of a mother who has been separated from her child. Achingly beautiful, heartbreaking, and appropriate for our times. The musical form is reminiscent of a canon, a repeating chord sequence of low strings that slowly blossom until taking us right back to the original question.”

Tune in now.

