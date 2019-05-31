Listen: Daphni Drops New 'Sizzling' EP

Daphni has dropped his new 'Sizzling' EP in full.

The producer - Dan Snaith - last used this moniker for 2017's excellent album 'Joli Mai', but recently signalled his return.

New single 'Sizzling' is online now, featuring Daphni working alongside special guest Paradise.

It's accompanied by the full 'Sizzling' EP, a deft four tracker that is out now both digitally and on vinyl.

Order it HERE or tune in below.

