Listen: Dan D'Lion - 'Treading Water'

London based pop auteur Dan D'Lion has shared new single 'Treading Water' - tune in now.

The songwriter launched his new solo project during the final weeks of 2018, working from his base in Hoxton.

Secluding himself in the studio, Dan D'Lion launched debut single 'Give What You Take', an off piste nugget of alt-pop energy.

Follow up 'Treading Water' is a lucid second instalment, matching the slick moves of Jamiroquai to an extra-dimensional flavour of his own.

Check it out now.

