Listen: Dan Caplen - 'Hosanna' ft. Dave B

Dan Caplen is moving with real momentum.

Everything the singer touches seems to scorch across the web, racking up imposing streaming figures in its wake.

A stellar vocalist, he's set to pack out London's Jazz Cafe on November 7th, and with tickets now on sale he's ready to share something new.

'Hosanna' is a gorgeous piece of R&B, one of his most finely detailed, expertly nuanced piece of music yet.

The beat is solid, allowing Dave B to add some dexterous guest bars before Dan Caplen drives the point home on the exuberant finale.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Dan Caplen shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.