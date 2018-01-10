Listen: Daffodils - 'A Leo Underwater'

New Zealand has a tendency for producing high unique songwriters.

From the Flying Nun school through to Lorde and Robinson, New Zealand seems to let individual voices thrive.

Daffodils are a case in point. A four-piece from Auckland, their woozy indie pop has a surreal, left field vibe, while remaining resolutely melodic.

New cut 'A Leo Underwater' is curiously contagious, a left field indie pop burner that actually draws on themes of isolation, and anxiety.

Daffodils explain: "'A Leo Underwater' is about being disconnected. The feeling of drifting away from the things that are important to you. It’s about the end of summer, and the way things change.”

With a full EP in the works, Daffodils are definitely worth bookmarking. Tune in now.

