Listen: Cyrus Reynolds - 'Foraker' ft. S. Carey

Cyrus Reynolds pairs with S. Carey on wonderful new release 'Foraker'.

The songwriter was introduced to S. Carey through a friend, and the pair immediately began sharing reference points, mutual sources of inspiration.

'Foraker' was already well under way by this point, and it's lush, orchestral arrangement is an overwhelming, highly atmospheric piece of music.

The addition of S. Carey takes it to another dimension entirely, and it's perhaps the best thing Cyrus has released to date.

He comments: "S. Carey came on to the song through a mutual friend I've written a couple of orchestral songs with, Ivan Howard, who knew Sean through Bon Iver. Once we spoke about the project, he recorded the vocals and it immediately had all of this vibe and character; introspection and the kind of joy you want to shout off a cliff."

"It was our first time meeting and working together, but I know Sean must have really connected with the message - because he really just got the song in every way. The song had a place and a heart, and then S. Carey came in and gave it a pulse and a new life."

Tune in now.

Catch Cyrus Reynolds is set to play the following shows:

September

28 Brighton The Haunt

29 Kenilworth Kenilworth Arts Festival

30 Manchester Deaf Institute

October

2 Glasgow Stereo

3 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

4 London Cecil Sharp House

