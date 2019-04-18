Listen: Cubicolor - 'Melodies'

Production trio Cubicolor know that anything less than perfection simply won't do.

That said, the group take it to extremes. Finishing their second album in 2018 the three-piece sat back and listened... and didn't enjoy it.

So they scrapped it. Working again essentially from scratch, their lucid, colour-laden electronics was constructed anew from the ground up.

They commented: "There were a lot of moments when we weren't sure we'd ever find what it was we were looking for. On the way we lost friends, lost loves, battled health issues, lost an album, lost each other and came back together again."

"Looking back now it was pretty crazy but the world keeps spinning and I guess we just didn't want to put out anything that wasn't true to ourselves as a band, and the very best we can do as musicians, no matter how long it took."

The results have been worth waiting for. Cubicolor's new album 'Hardly A Day, Hardly A Night' lands on February 21st, a diverse, colourful, widescreen experience.

Almost painterly in its digital touch, 'Hardly A Day, Hardly A Night' will be ushered out into the world by Anjunadeep.

New cut 'Melodies' leads the way. A series of tiny digital shards constructed into a vast over-arching structure, 'Melodies' seems to refract light in a thousand different ways.

Cubicolor explain:

"We've been playing this out for about a year now. We began adding it to our sets on the Rufus du Sol tour and then tweaked it the more shows we played across North America. It was made with on-board sounds from Ableton and played around with on laptops, often in hotel bathrooms, until it felt right. So happy to finally release this one!"

Tune in now.

