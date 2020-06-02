Listen: Crave Moore - 'Come Down'

South London artist Crave Moore has shared evocative new single 'Come Down'.

The MC currently splits his time between Paris and London, two cities connected by a similar multi-cultural ethos.

A modern-day Hemingway, Crave Moore feels a little at home in both places, while remaining an outsider influence.

Revered by Daniel Caesar, the MC has worked with the likes of Rejjie Snow and and fellow South London talent Jesse James Solomon, while refining his own approach.

New single 'Come Down' has a real jazz influence, while his poetic flair is reminiscent of Native Tongues but in a definitively London-centric context.

Dexterous and flexible, Crave Moore deals with a life of excess on 'Come Down', and how it might not lead to the palace of wisdom.

He comments: “’Come Down’ is about the ups and downs of vice and desire whatever that may be. The feeling and the knowing that with the good stuff must come the bad...”

Tune in now.

