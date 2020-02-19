Listen: Conrad Ashton - 'Like No One Else Do'

Conrad Ashton has shared his new single 'Like No One Else Do'.

The acoustic guitar forms the focus of his new EP, with the bulk of the material being written and recorded in an unplugged fashion.

Stripped back arrangements seem to suit his voice, with Conrad pushing the format to its limits.

He comments: "The EP is a new territory for me. Firstly, it is all acoustic but it's a collection of songs that come from the heart. I really meant them, like all my songs, but it is nice to have them as a collection rather than one off singles".

Out shortly, the EP is trailed by 'No One Else Do', a beautiful song about special feelings. Finely sculpted, it leaves the bare bones of his songwriting visible, and it's all the more affecting for that.

He explains: “‘Like No One Else Do’ was written about someone special who I felt fairly strong about and haven't had that feeling since it was the only time in my life where I would have put someone ahead of my goals as a musician. But some things aren't meant to be and you have to respect that and respect life's plan and, in hindsight, it is a good thing some stuff doesn't happen or work out like you may want.”

Tune in now.