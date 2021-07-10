Listen: Conor Albert, Maya Delilah - 'I Think You Should Know'

Conor Albert and Maya Delilah combine on new single 'I Think You Should Know'.

Out now, it finds the two artists allowing their mutual heartbreak experiences to intermingle, using art as a means to push into a new chapter in their lives.

'I Think You Should Know' is soft and soulful, the sound of two artists pulling down the barriers and achieving true honesty.

An aspect of Conor Albert's incoming project 'Collage 2', the song merges left-field soul elements with something more classic.

Discussing the track's gestate, Conor comments...

"The song is about how both me and Maya had gone through breakups at roughly the same time last year, and as soon as the break up happened our lives really changed for the better."

"The song also touches on some of the feelings you’re bound to feel post breakup, like secretly being happy that the other person isn’t doing as well as you are! Maya is the queen of breakup songs at the moment so I’m glad I could share the sentiment with her for one of my songs."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Joshua Halling

- - -