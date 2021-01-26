Listen: Communions - 'Bird Of Passage'

Danish group Communions have shared new single 'Bird Of Passage'.

The sibling project are prepping their new album, with incoming album 'Pure Fabrication' set to be released shortly on Copenhagen imprint Tambourhinoceros.

New single 'Bird Of Passage' continues their evolution, with light and shade rushing through their post-punk leanings.

Mads and Martin Rehof push the song to another level, and 'Bird Of Passage' is the key to their upcomong album.

““Bird of Passage” works like the chorus for the entire record,” reflects Martin. “It centres around the idea that people constantly transform and reinterpret the past in new ways by constructing narratives around themselves. It's about the kind of identity crisis that emerges as a natural consequence of life’s variability; of the fact that one’s self is constantly changing, never the same from one day to the next.”

The video dips into their childhood, while rushing through a dream-like series of doors.

“The concept of the video is about moving through different phases of life. In the video, like the song, memory plays a role. The video utilizes a split screen, highlighting the theme of a split identity; Mads and Martin are split up by the screen, but ultimately together in their childhood memories.”

Tune in now.

'Pure Fabrication' will be released on April 23rd.

Photo Credit: Lasse Dearman

