Listen: Cocoa Futures - 'Recovery'

Hit the North, as Mark E. Smith once sang - and that's exactly what Cocoa Futures did to construct their new EP.

Led by Scottish-born, London-based songwriter Greg Sanderson, the project decamped to Manchester to construct something new.

Working from Low Four studios - the former Granada television building, doncha know - Cocoa Futures started sketching out fresh material.

New EP 'Recovery' is out now. Containing five songs the release was produced by Brendan Williams, and it might just be their finest moment yet.

The title cut is a case in point. All buoyant funk-pop rhythms and electronic sheen, it recalls everyone from Bowie's Berlin escapades through to Hot Chip and Metronomy.

Greg explains: "'Recovery' is a song about alcohol, and all the wonderful and terrible things it can do. It's quite a fun drink but also a dark mess. Cheeky pints can’t be cheeky forever. How many of our relationships would exist without it?"

"At its heart," he continues, "the song is a question – how can we discover more about life if we're recovering all the time?"

Photo Credit: Sara Amroussi-Gilissen

