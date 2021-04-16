Listen: Cj Pandit - 'New York Time'

A song that emerged from the ether...
Robin Murray
News
19 · 04 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 19 · 04 · 2021
0

Leicester songwriter Cj Pandit returns with new single 'New York Time'.

The rising force made his debut last year, outlining his penchant for folk-flavoured indie, delivered with a poignant hue.

New single 'New York Time' continues his advance, with the acoustic palette holding itself with a rare degree of discipline.

A song that seemingly emerged from "the ether", the lyrics appeared during a particularly difficult period for Cj.

He explains...

I was at the lowest point in my life, I couldn’t shake New York, or a person and situation there, or the weight of my own expectations for creating. I was manic, working all over the place with so many different people, but then went up to Liverpool to write some new songs.

Those few days were a real blur, filled with hallucinations and something I can still never quite put my finger on. Like watching a sunset, the knowledge to describe it never quite matches the sight or the experience of it. It’s the most honest I’ve ever been. I have little recollection of that time, but it’s a period and a song I'm incredibly grateful for that means so much more than I could ever put into words.

Beautifully composed, you can check out 'New York Time' below.

 

