Listen: City Park - 'Getaway'

Dutch pairing City Park have shared their new single 'Getaway'.

The duo filtered R&B influences through an indie edge, a testament to their wide-open creativity.

Releasing their debut EP to outstanding acclaim, the band's sophomore EP is now incoming.

Ahead of the release, though, City Park have a few previews to offer fans, documenting their broadening approach to songwriting.

New single 'Getaway' recalls “talking about falling for someone who's still seeing someone else: a morning after story that plays on the need to resist and wanting more at the same time.”

City Park continue: “The title 'Getaway' also has two meanings: on one hand it's the urge to escape the situation as a whole, on the other it's a cry to run away together.”

R&B soaked songwriting with pangs of poignancy, 'Getaway' underlines City Park's willingness to think outside the box.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sammy Huijts

