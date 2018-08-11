Listen: CID RIM - 'Control' ft. Denai Moore

CID RIM pairs with Denai Moore on new cut 'Control' - tune in now.

The producer is phenomenally broad in his approach, veering from velvet R&B through to jazz steppers, all united by his imaginative touch.

New cut 'Control' is a collaborative effort, with CID RIM heading into the studio with sought after vocalist Denai Moore.

The arrangement is maximalist in scope, sluicing together neo-soul elements with a groundbreaking fusion flourish.

Denai Moore's vocal is, as ever, completely on point, with CID RIM helping to haul the track up to another level. Tune in now.

