Listen: Childe Shares New Mixtape In Full

Electronic indie artist Childe has today shared his new mixtape – which will undoubtedly further his rise, continuing from the massive release of his debut self-titled EP that gained two million Spotify streams – featuring a remix of Crackazat’s ‘Child’.

The tech-house remix of multi-instrumentalist/producer Crackazat’s ‘Child’ features the effortlessly soothing Childe vocals over the track’s gestating, pulsing basslines and rich pads.

Of the mixtape, Childe says:

“I was working out my live show and ended up making a jam and adding some vocal bits and edits to some of my favourites from the last year. Sudan Archives is a beast. She’s the first track on there - a violinist and singer who makes this electronic violin R&B situation that slaps, and Berwyn who I love. Got my lovely little remix with Crackazat in there too!”

Childe’s new mixtape charts the artist’s myriad influences: from Chance the Rapper and Bon Iver to his major sources of inspiration in Thom Yorke and Tracy Chapman. These are sourced alongside Childe’s unique imprint of electronic indie, resulting in a cohesive flow of ambient landscapes that detailing profound emotive narratives.

Stream the new Childe EP here.

Words: James Kilkenny

